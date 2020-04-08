Hand Sanitizer For Health Care Produced At Nebraska Innovation Campus
Jan Tenbensel, chair of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, directs Russell Parde as non flammable ingredients are mixed inside FIC. The ingredients will be mixed with the ethanol in an outdoor area under stringent safety rules. Hand sanitizer is being made at Nebraska Innovation Campus thanks to a collaboration between the Food Innovation Center and the Nebraska Ethanol Board. April 6, 2020 Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication
(KFOR NEWS April 8, 2020) The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is partnering with the Nebraska ethanol industry to produce hand sanitizer for use by hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and other health care providers in Nebraska and nearby areas.
After a successful initial run April 5 at the Food Processing Center on Nebraska Innovation Campus, the partners completed their first full day of production April 6.
The project began in mid-March, when Hunter Flodman, an assistant professor of practice in chemical and biomolecular engineering at Nebraska, and the Nebraska Ethanol Board began working with the federal Food and Drug Administration to relax its regulations so that fuel ethanol producers could provide their product to create hand sanitizer. Flodman serves as technical adviser to the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
The entire story at NEBRASKA TODAY.