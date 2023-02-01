Handgun Among Items Stolen From Truck In South Lincoln

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police are investigating a larceny case reported Tuesday morning, where someone got into a parked truck near 33rd and Franklin.

According to Sgt. Chris Vollmer, someone got inside the 2012 Chevy Silverado and took a Glock Model 43 handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and Venmo card. Police say the 23-year-old victim told officers he thought he had locked his truck the night before.

Investigators say there were no signs of damage to the exterior of the truck. No arrests have been made and if you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.