Handgun Found After Man Fled Weekend Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–A traffic stop early Sunday morning near 10th and “O” led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Omaha man, who was the front seat passenger of the car and ran off from the scene.

According to Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker, the officer chasing after Tyrell Gabriel saw him drop a large black item on the sidewalk, before he retrieved it and continue to run away. Gabriel was tracked down and the handgun was found in some bushes near 9th and “P” Street. Gabriel was arrested on several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibitive person.

The 21-year-old driver was cited for DUI.