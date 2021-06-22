Handgun Stolen From Man’s Car In Central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 22)–A 22-year-old Lincoln man reported that a gun was stolen from his car sometime over the weekend outside a central Lincoln home.
LPD was called to the home near 29th and Holdrege late Sunday afternoon, where the owner told officers he left his car parked outside and found that it was rummaged through. Investigators says a Beretta 9mm handgun had been stolen from inside the car and there were no signs of a forced entry.
Police are still investigating this case, looking over any security video from neighbors to get an idea on who may have gotten into the man’s car and took the gun.
If you have any information on this, call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.