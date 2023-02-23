Harvey Weinstein Gets 16 Years For Rape, Sexual Assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model.

The sentence comes on top of the more than 20 years the 70-year-old Weinstein has left to serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a (hash)MeToo magnet.

Weinstein addressed the court Thursday and said he was innocent.

His words caused the woman he was convicted of raping to cry in court. She spoke about the trauma of the attack and urged the judge to sentence Weinstein to the maximum term possible.