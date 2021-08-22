Hastings team falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT (Aug. 22, 2021 – KFOR) — The youth baseball team from Hastings, which is representing Nebraska in the Little League World Series, has lost their first game of the tournament.
Hastings lost by a final score of 11-3 in extra innings to a team from Honolulu, HI. Hastings now has a record of 1-1 in the double elimination tournament.
After Hawaii scored three runs in the 1st inning, neither team was able to score again until a lengthy rain delay suspended play in the top of the 6th inning. When play resumed, the first two batters of the inning were able to to reach base for Hastings, and Hunter Nepple hit a three-run home run to send the game to extra innings.
In the 7th inning, Hawaii scored 8 runs and held Hastings hitless to secure the win and improve to 2-0 in the tournament.
Hastings will now play an elimination game against a team from Sammamish, WA on Monday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.