Haymarket Streets To Temporarily Close For Special Event October 8
October 7, 2023 8:55AM CDT
(KFOR Lincoln October 7, 2023) Multiple streets in the Haymarket area will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 8, for the Pumpkin Run, a one-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation.
The closures are as follows:
- Pinnacle Arena Drive between North Eighth and “N” streets
- “R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “O” Street at Canopy Street
- “N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- Canopy Street between “R” and “N” streets
Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.