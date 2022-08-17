HazMat Call Turns Into Rescue Operation After Worker Hits Steam Valve

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–Someone working in one of the tunnel ways under UNL’s City Campus inadvertently hit a valve that released steam on Tuesday morning that prompted LFR to respond initially with a HazMat call, which then became a rescue incident.

It happened in the area of 16th and Vine, according to LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the valve released 250 PSI of steam that could have reached 500-degrees. Everyone in the tunnel got out through manhole covers and hatches. No one was hurt.

Crist says firefighters stayed at the scene for about 90 minutes, working with UNL maintenance officials and the contractor to get everything fixed.