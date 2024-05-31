Hazmat Response Thursday Evening Tied Up Traffic in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–Traffic along “O” Street in downtown Lincoln was tied up for a short period of time on Thursday evening, as police and LFR were responding to a suspicious package call. It happened in the area of 12th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News this happened in front of a business acting as a mail exchange service.

“One of the employees reported receiving a package that smelled odd,” Winkler said. “Upon unwrapping it, found some bottles with chemical substances in them.”

Captain Winkler says it was determined by LFR that the items were a series of precursor chemicals and got them secure. No one was hurt and there is no ongoing threat to the public.