HazToGo Announces Extended Hours Through August

LINCOLN—(KFOR June 15)—HazToGo, Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., Friday announced it now offers extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The extended hours on Wednesdays will continue through August. The center is also open on the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HazToGo is a safe, environmentally responsible, drive-through household hazardous waste collection site. It’s available to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents year-round at no cost.

HazToGo accepts items like pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, vape products, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers. HazToGo now also accepts vape products. For a full list of items, visit HazToGo.com.

Around 3,500 households and small businesses throughout Lancaster County participate in HazToGo annually. An average of 130,000 pounds of household hazardous waste was diverted from Lincoln’s Bluff Road Landfill in 2022-2023.

The household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

For more information, visit HazToGo.com or call 402-441-8021.