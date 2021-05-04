Head-on Crash Early Tuesday Morning – State Patrol Pursuit Involved
48th and Pioneers crash 5-4-21 (traffic cam)
(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2021) A head-on crash at 48th and Pioneers sent to people to the hospital.
Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Miller tells KFOR NEWS injuries did not appear to be serious from a crash around 2:15 Tuesday morning.
The State Patrol was involved in a pursuit, but to what extent or where the pursuit began has not been released. KFOR NEWS has reached out to a State patrol spokesperson, but has not received a reply.
A reporter from our partner, 10/11 NOW, reports a silver four-door car was in the median of 48th Street with significant damage. The other vehicle involved appeared to be a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage that was on a parking lot curb outside Little Caesar’s Pizza.
Stay with KFOR NEWS for updated.
