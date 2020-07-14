Health Department: Letters Going Out To Bars
Lincoln, NE (July 14, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is sending letters to bars, putting them on notice that guidance for avoiding Covid-19 must be followed. Scott Holmes of the Health Department announced that the recent rise in cases of the virus are reflecting “a return to normal” by people under 40.”
“We don’t want Lincoln to become the next Miami, Houston or Phoenix” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “This virus doesn’t play favorites. There is no ‘Lincoln exemption'” she said.
Holmes said Bars are being placed on notice that, if local laws on social distancing and capacity are not observed, action will be taken, including closings.
The Health Department reported 44 new cases today. Added to 53 yesterday and 68 on Sunday. “This behavior is causing a swell of cases in our community” said Holmes, referring to increased activity at bars and parties.