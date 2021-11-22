Health Department Plans to Expand Covid-19 Booster Dose Clinics

Lincoln, NE (November 22, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department plans to expand booster doses to include all adults age 18 and over this week. Clinic dates are being determined, and LLCHD will provide additional details as they are set. The announcement follows Friday’s approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to expand the recommendations for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses to all adults.
“We’re awaiting final guidance from the CDC and then we’ll be ready to open some booster dose clinics to all adults early in the week,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “We strongly urge everyone who is 18 and older to receive a booster. A booster dose helps ‘boost’ existing protection against COVID-19 and the delta variant.”
CDC Pfizer and Moderna booster recommendations:
Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for adults ages 18 years and older.
CDC Johnson and Johnson booster recommendation:
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
LLCHD will be contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses to all ages and groups who are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.