Health Department Reports Additional Covid 19 Death Friday

(KFOR News Lincoln, NE August 21, 2021) The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported another death from Covid 19 Friday, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 is now 257. There were 111 new lab confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported and 69.6 percent of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):