Health Department Reports Significant Increase in RSV Cases

Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports that it has seen a significant increase of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) locally, with outbreaks in at least 13 local childcare facilities. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Health Director Pat Lopez said high levels of RSV in the community, combined with COVID-19 and influenza cases can put a strain on the health care system.

“While there is no vaccine for RSV, there are safe and effective vaccines to help prevent COVID-19 and flu. I urge residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get their annual flu vaccine now to protect themselves and their families and help preserve hospital capacity,” Director Lopez said.

Cases of RSV in Lancaster County include:

238 cases in October

65 cases in September

26 cases in August

Eighty-five percent of RSV cases in Lancaster County are children ages 5 and younger. Children ages 1 to 2 make up 32.7% of the cases, and infants younger than 12 months make up 33.3%.

Actions that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 can also help prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses:

Wash hands often

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you have symptoms

Stay home if you’re sick

Avoid contact with others who are sick

Clean and disinfect surfaces

COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine are widely available, and both can be given at the same time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone age 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine every year. COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.