Health Department Starts COVID Clinics This Week In Lincoln High Schools
COVID clinic at Speedway Village
(KFOR NEWS April 26, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health department starts offering clinics for students and their families/guardians this week at Lincoln high schools. Other clinics this week include:
- Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses
Health officials at last week’s clinics administered more than 2,200 doses.
First doses: 160,947…Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 113,397
- Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – nearly 200 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store.
- Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 1,000 first and second doses administered.
- Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – 652 first doses administered; Gateway Mall – 367 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 17
Total number of cases: 30,746
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232
Recoveries: 27,726
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 11 through 17: 6.3%
- April 18 through 24: 7.3%
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
