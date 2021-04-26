      Breaking News
Health Department Starts COVID Clinics This Week In Lincoln High Schools

Apr 26, 2021 @ 4:30am
COVID clinic at Speedway Village

(KFOR NEWS  April 26, 2021)  The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health department starts offering clinics for students and their families/guardians this week at Lincoln high schools.  Other clinics this week include:

  • Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall –  first-dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
  • Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses

Health officials at last week’s clinics administered more than 2,200 doses.

First doses:  160,947…Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  113,397

  • Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – nearly 200 first doses administered at the drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store.
  • Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 1,000 first and second doses administered.
  • Saturday, April 24, Pinnacle Bank Arena – 652 first doses administered; Gateway Mall – 367 first doses administered at the  drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store.

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 17

Total number of cases: 30,746

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 232

Recoveries: 27,726

Weekly positivity rate:

  • April 11 through 17:  6.3%
  • April 18 through 24:  7.3%

Risk Dial:  low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

