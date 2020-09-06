Health Dept: 48 Cases Of COVID-19 In Lincoln Area Confirmed
courtesy of 1011Now
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Saturday, bringing the community total to 4,445. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
This comes after a report on Friday by the Health Department that the COVID-19 Risk Dial was moved up to the mid-orange range, showing an increased risk of the virus spreading. On Saturday, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott R Frakes announced that the inmates of various Correctional Services facilities have also seen an increase of the coronavirus after a week of testing along with a staff member also being test for the virus.
Currently, 35,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nebraska.
