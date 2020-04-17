Health Officials Report One New Case of COVID-19 In Lincoln
courtesy of 1011Now
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Apr. 17)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community’s total to 63. LLCHD is investigating the new case, which is a man in his 40s.
LLCHD is now monitoring 62 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1,972 negative tests and 63 positives with 8 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 1,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 25 deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Friday, April 17. The briefing will be aired live on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.