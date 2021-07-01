Boswell Sentence Hearing Underway

WILBER–(AP July 1)–A three-judge panel in Saline County has begun hearing evidence to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman in November 2017, whom she met through a dating app.
Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe, a clerk at a Menards store on North 27th Street in Lincoln. Boswell’s boyfriend during the slaying, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.
Authorities say Boswell lured the 24-year-old Loofe to her death through the dating app Tinder.