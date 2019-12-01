Heartland Of America Park To Be Closed Until 2023 For Construction
Officials say Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha will close Monday for construction. The media reports that the nearly $300 million transformation of three downtown parks is moving east from Gene Leahy Mall. The park will reopen once construction is complete in 2023. A portion that leads to the Conagra campus will remain open. Officials don’t expect to close streets for this step in the big project.
