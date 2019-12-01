      Weather Alert

Heartland Of America Park To Be Closed Until 2023 For Construction

Dec 1, 2019 @ 8:40am

Officials say Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha will close Monday for construction. The media reports that the nearly $300 million transformation of three downtown parks is moving east from Gene Leahy Mall. The park will reopen once construction is complete in 2023. A portion that leads to the Conagra campus will remain open. Officials don’t expect to close streets for this step in the big project.

