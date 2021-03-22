Heating Bills Leaving Nebraska Residents And Towns In Shock
(KFOR NEWS March 22, 2020) (AP) Heating bills are showing up now in many rural Nebraska communities, and residents are shocked at what they’re seeing.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that bills for residents of Pender that are typically $200 to $250 ballooned to $900 because of the cold stretch in February that caused a spike in wholesale natural gas prices due to high demand and a lack of supply. Utilities which had to buy gas during that period got burned. Municipal governments are also are feeling the shock.
A legislative committee this week will consider a bill to provide $10 million in emergency aid to affected communities.
