(KFOR NEWS April 16, 2020) Heavy, wet snow is expected to start in Lincoln ) late this morning (Thursday) at a rate of 1″ to 2″ an hour.
National Weather Service meteorologist, Becky Kern tells KFOR NEWS Lincoln could get 6″ to 8″ by the time it tapers off and ends tonight. Kern explain that Lincoln is in a 20 to 30 mile wide band of very heavy, wet show, stretching from the Grand Island area to the west, to parts of central Iowa to the east. North and south of this very narrow band, areas are expecting around 1″ of snow.
The good news is…warmer weather. Weekend highs are expected to be in the mid 60s.
