Helmsley Trust Donating Money For COVID-19 Equipment/Training
(KFOR NEWS May 6, 2020) With 6,438 cases of COVID-19 reported in Nebraska, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust is working to prevent further COVID-19 deaths through a $4.7 million donation across Nebraska, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming.
The funding will be used to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals for caring for patients during the pandemic and beyond.
“These devices are vital because we don’t want frontline healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the Coronavirus,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust.
Last month, the Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a $200,000 grant to assist the American Heart Association (AHA) in creating and disseminating up-to-date training on the use of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.