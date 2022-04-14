Herbster Responds To Accusations of Inappropriate Conduct

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Apr. 14)–Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster reacted to the accusations that came out in a report from the Nebraska Examiner on Thursday about allegedly groping at least eight women between 2017 and this year. Herbster said in a statement that the accusations “are 100% false.”
In 2019, Herbster allegedly reached up the skirt of Republican Peru State Senator Julie Slama at a Republican Party gathering without her permission while another person at the event confirmed it happened.
Another person at that event reportedly saw Herbster reach up Slama’s skirt. That witness and two others said they saw Herbster grope another young woman on her buttocks at the same event.
Full Statement by Charles W. Herbster:
“These libelous accusations are 100% false. For over thirty years, I’ve employed hundreds of people. I’ve respected and empowered women to run my company, my farm and now my campaign. Not once has my integrity EVER been challenged in this manner. It’s only after I’ve threatened the stranglehold the establishment has on this state do they stoop to lies this large. This story is a ridiculous, unfounded dirty political trick being carried out by Pete Ricketts and Jim Pillen.
For nearly a year now, Governor Ricketts and Jim Pillen’s campaign team have peddled this made-up story from one news outlet to another without any success. Now, with time running out, they’ve turned to a leftists news site to pick up and repeat their garbage. The fake-news story is based upon shadowy, unnamed sources and one person who was appointed by Governor Ricketts and her family has benefited from Governor Ricketts’ patronage for years. This isn’t bad journalism – it’s libelous fake news.”
Additional Statement from Campaign Manager Ellen Keast:
“This isn’t a credible news story, it’s a political hit piece that’s been rejected by credible news outlets for more than a year. Even the so-called “witnesses” refuse to go on the record. And the specific accusation itself is absurd and incomprehensible. To claim this interaction occurred in a crowded ballroom with more than 500 people present – and Charles table was in the front row? It defies common sense.
First, Ricketts and Pillen went after Charles’ late wife, Judy. Then, they secretly launched and funded a dark money group to attack Charles. Now, they have taken their lies to the liberal media. The liberal website that published this garbage story is a sham news site funded by some of the largest liberal donors in the nation. Of course, they’d be willing to publish any rumor that Pete Ricketts and Jim Pillen push their way, regardless of the truth.
Our legal team is taking every possible action to defend Charles’ honor and reputation and hold those involved in the libelous smear campaign accountable.”
BACKGROUND FACTS:
Also on Thursday, Senator Slama issued the following statement.
pic.twitter.com/ZogipfdYqp
— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) April 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ZogipfdYqp
— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) April 14, 2022
ALSO READ: Allegations Have Surfaced About Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster Groping Women.