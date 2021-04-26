Herbster Running For Governor
Falls City, NE (April 26, 2021) Falls City farmer and businessman Charles Herbster has released a video announcing that he is running for Governor of Nebraska.
Herbster is the owner of a row crop farming operation, a cattle herd, a livestock breeding operation, and is the majority owner of the Conklin Company, a Kansas City-based manufacturer of Agronomics, Animal Products, Building Products, Health, Home and Vehicle Products.
Numerous reports from Political observers have indicated that Herbster has close ties to former President Donald Trump, and expects to receive an endorsement from him.
Columbus livestock operation owner and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen is already in the race for Governor, and former Governor Dave Heinemann is reportedly considering another run for the office.
