Herrera Funeral Service To Be At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2020) A Funeral Mass for slain Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera will be held this coming Saturday, September 12, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. According to Butherus-Maser-&-Love Funeral Home, visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 36th and Randolph. It will be followed by a 7:00 P.M. Rosary at St. Teresa.
A guestbook for messages and condolences can also be found on the funeral home’s website obituary https://www.bmlfh.com/obituary/luis-herrera for Investigator Herrera.
Read More: Flags Fly At Half Staff To Honor Fallen Lincoln Police Investigator