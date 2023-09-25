Hickman Man Faces Several Charges in Sunday Night Hit and Run

HICKMAN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–A group of teens are fine, including one who had hit foot struck by a truck driven by a man seen speeding up the street and hit a parked truck in a northeast Hickman neighborhood on Sunday evening.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, 43-year-old Brian Davidson of Hickman hit a parked pickup before he approached the teens who were out in the street playing catch with a football. They got out of the way as soon as they saw Davidson’s truck not slowing down or stopping. He drove his truck up onto the grass, caused $1,750 damage to a couple of cellphones on the ground, then struck one teen in the foot before he stopped in his driveway in the 200 block of Orchard Place.

The teen’s foot is okay and no other injuries were reported. Davidson was arrested for several offenses, including reckless driving, no license, leaving the scene of an accident, DWI and refusing a chemical test.