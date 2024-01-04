Hickman Man Killed In Thursday Morning Crash Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 4)–Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office have identified the driver killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Highway 77, Highway 2 and Saltillo Road interchange, on Lincoln’s southwestern outskirts.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says 33-year-old Dalton Vorhies of Hickman was westbound on Highway 2, then left the road around the northbound lanes of Highway 77, went down a steep embankment and rolled several times, ejecting him. Vorhies was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houchin says road conditions and Vorhies not wearing a seatbelt played a major role in the crash.