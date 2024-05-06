Hickman Pharmacy Targeted by Burglar, Nothing Stolen

HICKMAN–(KFOR May 6)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Hickman pharmacy early Saturday morning.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says someone broke into the front door of Meadowlark Pharmacy, tried to craw on the floor to avoid motion detection but failed. Houchin says the suspect tried to find the narcotics shelf and remove the safe from the back room but wasn’t successful. Nothing was stolen but damage estimates are around $1,000.

It’s the second time in over two years the pharmacy had bee broken into, the last time happening in October 2021. In that case, about $2,500 worth of drugs were stolen.

If you have information on this latest break-in, call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.