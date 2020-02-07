      Weather Alert

High Levels Of CO Force Tenants From Building

Feb 7, 2020 @ 6:43am
10/11 NOW

(KFOR NEWS  February 7, 2020)   Carbon monoxide forced 50 or so people from an apartment complex Thursday night at 48th and Holdrege.

It’s being reported that a gas powered paint sprayer inside the building caused the high CO levels. Firefighters went room-to-room with masks because the air was too dangerous to breathe.

Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports CO levels were extremely high in hallways and rooms, but nobody needed medical treatment.

READ MORE:  Lincoln ranks among bottom half for women in tech