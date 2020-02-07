High Levels Of CO Force Tenants From Building
10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS February 7, 2020) Carbon monoxide forced 50 or so people from an apartment complex Thursday night at 48th and Holdrege.
It’s being reported that a gas powered paint sprayer inside the building caused the high CO levels. Firefighters went room-to-room with masks because the air was too dangerous to breathe.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports CO levels were extremely high in hallways and rooms, but nobody needed medical treatment.
