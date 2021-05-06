HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: East Hosts A-3 District Tournament Starting Friday
Lincoln East baseball team taking infield before their game with Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–Lincoln East is the third-ranked team overall based on the Nebraska School Activities Association’s power points for baseball, giving the Spartans the role as the host team of the A-3 district tournament Den Hartog Field starting Friday.
District pairings were released for Class A teams on Wednesday. In the A-3 tournament, East will play an 11am Saturday semifinal game against the winner of Friday’s game between No. 5 seed Lincoln Northeast and No. 4 seed Bellevue East. The other semifinal game will be 1:30pm Saturday featuring No. 2 seed Omaha Creighton Prep against No. 3 seed Columbus.
The A-3 District championship would be played 4pm Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Here are the district pairings in Class A involving Lincoln teams:
