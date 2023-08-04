HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian Crusaders

Head Coach: Kurt Earl (8th Year)

Career Record; 30-38

2022 Record: 8-3 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Max Emmanuel, 6-0, 220, sr., OL/DL; Jake Watson, 6-1, 195, sr., RB/LB; Chase Ballard, 6-1, 205, sr., OL; Dane Omel, 6-0, 185, jr., A/LB; Johnathan Thompson, 5-10, 205, jr. OL/DL; Dominic Roth, 5-7, 160, jr., C.