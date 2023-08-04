HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian Crusaders
Head Coach: Kurt Earl (8th Year)
Career Record; 30-38
2022 Record: 8-3 (State Playoff Qualifier)
Returning starters/letterwinners: Max Emmanuel, 6-0, 220, sr., OL/DL; Jake Watson, 6-1, 195, sr., RB/LB; Chase Ballard, 6-1, 205, sr., OL; Dane Omel, 6-0, 185, jr., A/LB; Johnathan Thompson, 5-10, 205, jr. OL/DL; Dominic Roth, 5-7, 160, jr., C.
Season outlook: Lincoln Christian should have depth at the line positions with several starters and some young talent. The Crusaders are looking for a new quarterback. While young on the defensive side of the ball, Christian could have playmakers if proper development happens.