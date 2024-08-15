HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln High
Head Coach: Mark Macke (14th Year)
Career Record: N/A
2023 Record: 2-7
Returning starters/letterwinners: Cole Butler, 6-1, 175, sr., LB; Jai’Cion Anderson 6-2, 22-, sr., DL; Solomon White, 5-11, 165, sr., WR; Gabe Balderas, 5-11, 190, sr., OL; Pal Jock, 6-1, 165, sr., WR/DB; Troy Wiltshire, 6-2, 210, sr., LB/TE; Ty Bilew, 6-4, 280, jr., OL/DL; Ezra Proctor, 5-8, 155, sr., WR/DB; Ma Sher, 5-8, 230, jr., LB/FB.
Season outlook: Lincoln High looks to overcome inexperience and develop depth. The Links have a decent schedule, where some games could be competitive.