HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln High

Aug 8, 2022 @ 1:57pm

Lincoln High

Head Coach: Mark Macke (12th Year)

2021 Record: 4-5

Returning starters/letterwinners: Beni Ngoyi, 6-4, 195, sr., WR/DE; Adonis Hutchison, 6-1, 185, sr., WR/DB; Javon Leuty, 5-11, 175, sr., WR/DB; Julian Babahanov, 5-10, 190, sr. RB/LB; Dane Mentore, 5-10, 175, sr., LB; Trequan Henley, 5-10, 315, sr., OL; Hoonchga Cleveland, 6-3, 255, sr., OL; Regiel Gaines, 5-10, 205, sr., RB/DB; Omarion Weaver, OL/DL; Donald DeFrand, Jr., WR/DB.

Season Outlook: Lincoln High has good skilled players returning, including recent Iowa State verbal commit Beni Ngoyi, but the Links need to find a quarterback to take snaps.  That could come down to between Adonis Hutchison and Julian Babahanov.  Lincoln High’s success will depend on the development of the offensive and defensive lines.

