HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln North Star

Lincoln North Star Navigators

Head Coach: James Thompson (3rd Year)

Career Record: 9-9

2023 Record: 5-4

Returning starters/letterwinners : Beaudree Ball, 6-0, 187, sr., QB; Jordan Anderson, 5-11, 180, sr., RB; Sam Schaefer, 6-3, 170, sr., WR/DB; Cameron Bretting, 5-10, 170, sr., WR; Michael Hunter, Jr., 5-9, 180, jr., WR; Justin Anderson, 5-11, 180, sr., RB; Isaac Rabago, 6-1, 190, jr., TE; Will Schaefer, 6-4, 185, jr., LB; Louis Welstead, 6-3, 170, jr., WR; Austin McKillip, 5-10, 150, sr., DB; Marcus Wynne, 6-0, 195, jr., DE; Kamden Krieser, 5-11, 168, sr., WR; Tyrell Chatman, 6-2, 165, jr., DB; Max Kleppinger, 5-10, 155, sr., K; Jameson Lantz, 6-0, 210, jr., LB; Kobe Allen, 5-11, 161, soph., DB; Paxton Scott, 6-4, 240, sr., OL; JC Sievers, 5-10, 180, jr., RB; Trenton Price, 6-3, 220, sr., OL; Tait Evenson, 5-11, 230, sr., OL.

Season outlook : A young group of players are part of this year’s group at North Star. Lots of skill position players. The Gators do return several starters, including quarterback Beaudree Ball, who had a few starts in the past two seasons. Experience from wide-receivers Michael Hunter, Jr. and Sam Schaefer, linebacker Will Schaefer, defensive end Marcus Wynne, defensive back Austin McKillip and kicker Max Kleppinger will be helpful through the season for North Star.

KFOR’s Broadcast Schedule for North Star Football: Sept. 26 vs. Omaha Westview, Oct. 11 vs. Grand Island.