HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Northeast Rockets

Head Coach: Javonta Boyd (2nd Year)

Career Record: 0-9

2022 Record: 0-9

Returning starters/letterwinners : Brecken Wilke, 5-11, 150, sr., WR/DB; Landon Hoff, 6-2, 185, sr., QB/OLB; Jacian Brown, 5-11, 170 jr., WR/DB; Du’pree Pleasant, 6-4, 184, jr., WR/DB; Levi Sherman, 6-2, 185, jr., RB/LB; Ethan Covington, 6-3, 265, sr., OL/DL; Corbin Knippelmeyer, 6-2, 260, sr., OL/DL; Greyson Bjorkman, 6-5, 260, so., OL/DL; Marshawn Jefferson, 5-8, 150, so., DB/WR; Lazlo Woodhead, 6-1, 240, sr., OL/DL.