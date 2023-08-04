HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Northeast Rockets
Head Coach: Javonta Boyd (2nd Year)
Career Record: 0-9
2022 Record: 0-9
Returning starters/letterwinners: Brecken Wilke, 5-11, 150, sr., WR/DB; Landon Hoff, 6-2, 185, sr., QB/OLB; Jacian Brown, 5-11, 170 jr., WR/DB; Du’pree Pleasant, 6-4, 184, jr., WR/DB; Levi Sherman, 6-2, 185, jr., RB/LB; Ethan Covington, 6-3, 265, sr., OL/DL; Corbin Knippelmeyer, 6-2, 260, sr., OL/DL; Greyson Bjorkman, 6-5, 260, so., OL/DL; Marshawn Jefferson, 5-8, 150, so., DB/WR; Lazlo Woodhead, 6-1, 240, sr., OL/DL.
Season outlook: Northeast brings back a lot of experience at the skill positions on both sides of the football. Three starters are back on the offensive line with Covington, Knippelmeyer and Woodhead and sophomore Bjorkman will be a contributor. There will be a battle for starting quarterback between sophomore Jacian Brown and senior Landon Hoff. Senior Brecken Wilke is the veteran wide-receiver, while junior Levi Sherman and sophomore Marshawn Jefferson will also contribute at that position. The Rockets are showing some consistency that could help them through the season.