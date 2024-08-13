HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Northeast Rockets

Head Coach: Javonta Boyd (3rd Year)

Career Record: 0-18

2023 Record: 0-9

Returning Starters/letterwinners: Levi Sherman, 6-2, 210, sr., TE/DE; Tyrin Buckley, 5-10, 170, soph., WR/DB; Alex Buescher, 6-2, 220, sr., OL/DL; Tyrel Miller, 5-11, 240, sr., OL/DL; Quincy Montoya, 5-10, 145, soph., WR/DB; Kaleb Poulsen, 6-0, 190, soph., RB/LB; Drew Van Dyke, 6-2, 160, jr., WR/DB; Joshua Varga-Wilkason, 6-2, 164, sr., WR/CB; Colton Sims, 5-10, 150, jr., WR/DB; Kamryn Bradford, 5-10, 140, sr., RB/LB; Zayne Scully, 5-9, 140, soph., QB/DB; Braydin Berry, 6-3, 180, soph., WR/OLB; Liam Gallagher, 6-3, 180, soph., WR/DB; Grant Matson, 6-1, 165, jr., QB; Marshawn Jefferson, 5-9, 160, jr., WR/DB.

Season outlook: New faces will be part of this Northeast team. Zayne Scully and Grant Matson will compete for the starting job at quarterback, while the offensive line has two returning starters in Tyrel Miller and Alex Buescher. Sophomore class has talented athletes in Kaleb Poulsen, Quincy Montoya, Tyrin Buckley, Braydin Berry and Liam Gallagher. Juniors Marshawn Jefferson (back from a season-ending injury last year), Drew Van Dyke and Colton Sims, along with senior Levi Sherman are the top prospects for the Rockets. Northeast’s schedule seems more favorable, as they look for their first win in over two seasons.

KFOR’s Broadcast Schedule for LNE Football: Oct. 3 vs. Lincoln Southwest.