HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northwest
August 4, 2023 12:22PM CDT
Lincoln Northwest Falcons
Head Coach: Brian Lauck (2nd Year)
Career Record: 0-9
2022 Record: 0-9
Returning starters/letterwinners: Jack Duval 6-0, 200, sr., OL/DL; Dylan Kotik, 5-10, 175, sr., QB/FS; Tyler Aldridge, 5-10, 145, sr., WR/DB; Daniel Dimas, 5-10, 220, sr., OL/DL; Genesis Springs, 5-8, 175, sr., WR/DB; LaShawn Primes, 5-10, 155, sr., WR/DB; Kaiden Wood, 5-10, 205, so., RB/LB; JJ Kopp, 5-9, 155, jr., QB/FS; Carter Mickelson, 6-0, 220, sr., OL/DL; Connor Alley, 6-0, 205, sr., RB/LB; Ashton Case, 6-1, 200, sr., OL/DL; Zander Goering, 5-10, 175, so., WR/LB; Tristen McGhee, 6-3, 205, sr., OL/DL.
Season outlook: After playing just three games and forfeiting the rest of the 2022 schedule, Lincoln Northwest returns all of their starters and players. With the first senior class in school history, the Falcons hope to be more competitive and have a chance to win a few games while building up the program.