HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts

Head Coach: Ryan Kearney (8th Year)

Career Record: 29-38

2022 Record: 5-5 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Jack Schafers, 5-9, 175, sr., WR/DB; Dario Occansey, 5-8, 165, sr., WR/DB; Kolbe Volkmer 6-4, 210, jr., QB/DE; Sam Reif, 6-0, 190, jr., WR/LB; Joe Andreasen, 5-10, 190, jr., RB/LB; Brett Voss, 5-11, 195, sr., RB/LB; Brayden Matulka, 5-11, 220, sr., OL/DL; Nicholas Steuter, 6-2, 220, jr., OL/DL; Prestyn Oglesby, 6-2, 265, sr., OL/DL.

Season outlook: Pius X offensively has three linemen that have extensive starting and playing experience. Defensively, the Thunderbolts have to fill more positions due to graduation, but there is experience at the linebacker and defensive back positions. There are a number of talented but inexperienced players that will have to step up and fill important roles.

KFOR’s broadcast schedule for Pius X football: Oct. 13-6:50pm vs. Beatrice, Oct. 20-6:50pm at Norris*. *-Denotes flex schedule game.