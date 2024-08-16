HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts

Head Coach: Ryan Kearney (9th Year)

Career Record: 31-45

2023 Record: 2-7

Returning starters/letterwinners: Sam Kassmeier, 5-9, 170, sr., DB/WR; Isaac Hanus, 5-9, 160, sr., DB/WR; Kolbe Volkmer, 6-4, 220, sr., QB; Sam Reif, 6-0, 185, sr., DB/WR; Alex Weber, 6-2, 175, sr., DB/WR; Joe Andreasen, 5-10, 200, sr., RB/LB; Julian Morales, 5-10, 180, sr., WR/DB; Leo Haro, 5-8, 180, sr., WR/DB; Oliver Steffen, 5-10, 190, jr., RB/LB; Rylan Doering, 5-9, 180, jr., RB/LB; Carter Gokie, 6-2, 22-, jr., TE/DE; Derek Burrage, 6-1, 230, sr., OL/DL; Zach Barnes, 6-3, 220, sr., OL/DL; Anthony Reese, 5-9, 220, sr., OL/DL; Sebastian Morales, 5-10, 200, sr., OL/DL; Nicolas Steuter, 6-2, 240, sr., OL/DL; Cannono Gamez, 6-1, 240, jr., OL/DL; Zeke Mullendore, 6-2, 235, jr., OL/DL; Noah Barnes, 5-10, 175, jr., RB/LB.

Season outlook: Over 15 players returning for Pius X this season with some starting experience. Leadership from this year’s group of seniors will be key. Lot of depth will be helpful in the Thunderbolts being successful. Quarterback Kolbe Volkmer is drawing attention from FBS and FCS schools. Running back Joe Andreasen, who was hampered most of 2023 with injury, could be one of the top running backs in Class B.

KFOR’s Broadcast Schedule for Pius X Football: Oct. 18 vs. Beatrice.