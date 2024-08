HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks

Head Coach: Grant Traynowicz (2nd Year)

Career Record: 3-6

2023 Record: 3-6

Returning starters/letterwinners: Jackson Carpenter, 6-2, 190, sr., WR; Cole Erickson, 6-3, 230, sr., TE/DE; Jackson Crawford, 6-2, 210, sr., TE/LB; Griffin Semrad, 5-11, 170, sr., WR/DB; Landon Kelley, 5-10, 160, sr., WR/DB; Brockston Teply, 6-4, 185, soph., QB; Jace Erickson, 5-10, 175, sr., RB/DB; Evan Robinson, 6-3, 200, soph., OL/DL; Sam Watson, 6-0, 195, jr., OL/DL; Aiden Fisher, 6-0, 240, sr., OL/DL; Maclain Milius, 6-4, 195, soph., OL/DL; Garrett Hull, 6-0, 190, sr., FB/LB; Noah Curtis, 5-11, 185, jr., RB/LB; Ashton Traudt, 5-9, 175, sr., RB/LB; Garrett Walsh, 5-9, 190, sr., OL/DL; Hudson Rush, 6-1, 200, sr., OL/DL; Nick Reiling, 5-11, 155, sr., WR/DB; Nathan Hill, 6-1, 190, jr., OL/DL.

Season outlook: Southwest returns a lot of experience, including a senior class with plenty of varsity experience. Jackson Carpenter has verbally committed to play at Nebraska.

KFOR Broadcast schedule for LSW football: Sept. 6 vs. Lincoln Southeast, Sept. 13 vs. Papillion-LaVista, Sept. 19 vs. Lincoln East, Oct. 3 vs. Lincoln Northeast.