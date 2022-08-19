HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Norris

Norris Titans

Head Coach: Ty Twarling (4th Year)

Career Record: 44-49 (19-13 at Norris)

2021 Record: 4-6

Returning starters/letterwinners: Cooper Cerny, sr., TE/OLB; Jack Cooper, sr., OL/DL; Brady Reeves, senior, K; Eli Holt, jr., TE/ILB; Micah Langston, sr., WR/OLB; Black Macklin, jr., RB/DB; Barrett Stone, sr., RB/DB; Porter Robinson, sr., OL/DL; AJ Glinsmann, sr., OL/DL; Jakob Godtel, sr., QB/DB; Ben Scheonbeck, sr., TE/ILB; Jax Gates, jr., WR/DB; John Hood, jr., WR/DB; Caden Hosack, sr., FB/OLB; Jarrett Behrends, soph., QB/DB; Logan White, soph., WR/DB; Ethan Guthard, sr., FB/ILB.

Season outlook: Graduation has created a lot of holes that need to be filled this season. This year’s group of seniors has solid experience, but depth on the offensive line will be a priority, plus who will step up in the end positions on defense. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Titans, who will face Elkhorn, Waverly and Beatrice, along with Seward and Omaha Gross added on as teams who have seen success in recent years.

Norris games scheduled to be covered on KFOR and ESPN Lincoln. Schedule is subject to change.

Fri. Sept. 23-vs. Lincoln Northwest-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM-LISTEN LIVE

Fri. Oct. 21- at Lincoln Pius X-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM-LISTEN LIVE