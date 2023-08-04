HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waverly

Waverly Vikings

Head Coach: Reed Manstedt (5th Year)

Career Record: 44-38 (34-12 at Waverly)

2022 Record: 9-3 (Class B state semifinalist)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Evan Kastens, 6-0, 175, sr., RB/DB; Aden Smith, 5-10, 180, sr., RB/LB; Landon Oelke, 6-2, 195, sr. WR/DB; Drew Moser, 6-0, 200, sr., LB/TE; Garrett Rine, 5-9, 160, sr., DB/WR; Gabe Griffin, 6-2, 215, sr., OL/DL; Braden Canoyer, 5-7, 145, jr., LB/RB; Harrison Smith, 6-2, 200, jr., TE/DE; Nolan Maahs, 6-2, 195, sr., QB; Camdyn Chaffin, 6-0, 210, sr., OL/LB; Cohen Burhoop, 6-3, 185, sr., WR/DE; Chase Dittenber, 6-0, 250, jr., OL/DL; Ayden Amos, 5-11, 220, jr., OL/DL; Braxton Smith, 6-1, 180, jr., WR/DB; Corbin Smith, 6-2, 265, sr., OL/DL; Owen Schieffer, 6-0, 175, sr., WR/DB; Braden Harwick, 5-10, 180, sr., OL/DL; Reid Robinson, 5-10, 165, jr., WR/DB; Trev Greve, 5-8, 145, jr., WR/DB; Nathan Axmann, 6-0, 170, so. RB/DB.