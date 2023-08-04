HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waverly
Waverly Vikings
Head Coach: Reed Manstedt (5th Year)
Career Record: 44-38 (34-12 at Waverly)
2022 Record: 9-3 (Class B state semifinalist)
Returning starters/letterwinners: Evan Kastens, 6-0, 175, sr., RB/DB; Aden Smith, 5-10, 180, sr., RB/LB; Landon Oelke, 6-2, 195, sr. WR/DB; Drew Moser, 6-0, 200, sr., LB/TE; Garrett Rine, 5-9, 160, sr., DB/WR; Gabe Griffin, 6-2, 215, sr., OL/DL; Braden Canoyer, 5-7, 145, jr., LB/RB; Harrison Smith, 6-2, 200, jr., TE/DE; Nolan Maahs, 6-2, 195, sr., QB; Camdyn Chaffin, 6-0, 210, sr., OL/LB; Cohen Burhoop, 6-3, 185, sr., WR/DE; Chase Dittenber, 6-0, 250, jr., OL/DL; Ayden Amos, 5-11, 220, jr., OL/DL; Braxton Smith, 6-1, 180, jr., WR/DB; Corbin Smith, 6-2, 265, sr., OL/DL; Owen Schieffer, 6-0, 175, sr., WR/DB; Braden Harwick, 5-10, 180, sr., OL/DL; Reid Robinson, 5-10, 165, jr., WR/DB; Trev Greve, 5-8, 145, jr., WR/DB; Nathan Axmann, 6-0, 170, so. RB/DB.
Season outlook: Waverly has another strong senior class with key contributors from last year’s playoff team and others to step into key roles. Development of the offensive line this year will be key with no returning starters. There are some big holes at linebacker and in the secondary on defense. Depth on both sides of the ball and staying healthy will be the key to success for the Vikings.