HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waverly

Waverly Vikings

Head Coach: Reed Manstedt (4th Year)

Career Record: 35-33 (25-9 at Waverly)

2021 Record: 7-4 (State Playoff Quarterfinalist)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Cooper Skrobecki, 6-2, 215, sr., TE/LB; Preston Harms, 5-11, 170, sr., RB/LB; Chuck Johnson, 5-9, 175, sr., FB/LB; Kaleb Axmann, 5-11, 185, sr., TE/LB; Sam Schernikau, 5-10, 165, sr., WR/DB; Evan Kastens, 6-0, 185, jr., RB/LB; Grant Sindelar, 5-9, 225, sr., OL/DL; Trey Jackson, 5-11, 165, sr., QB; Nate Leininger, 5-11, 225, sr., OL/DL; Brendan Barnes, 6-1, 225, sr., OL/DL; Kemper Reed, 5-10, 170, sr., FB/LB; Drew Moser, 5-11, 175, jr., RB/LB; Ty Brewer, 5-9, 155, sr., WR/DB; Braden Harwick, 5-11, 225, jr., OL/DL; Austin Neddenriep, 6-1, 210, sr., TE/LB; Nolan Maas, 6-2, 185, jr., QB/LB; Landon Oelke, 6-0, 185, jr., WR/DB; Ta’Jonne Baxter, 5-9, 165, sr., WR/RB/DB; Logan Rogers, 5-11, 205, sr., OL/DL; Gabe Griffin, 6-0, 210, jr., OL/DL.

Season Outlook: A strong senior class will help in filling roles left by seniors on last year’s team. Only one returning starter is back on the offensive line, but five starters overall return on the offense, while three return defensively. Development and depth on both sides of the ball, plus staying healthy will be the key to success this year for the Vikings.

Waverly games this season on KFOR. Schedule is subject to change.

Fri. Oct. 7-6:50pm-at Lincoln Pius X-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM-LISTEN LIVE