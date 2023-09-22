High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5
Thursday
Lincoln East 41, Columbus 14
Millard South 57, Lincoln North Star 10
Omaha North 20, Omaha Central 16
Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Burke 21
Friday
Lincoln High 22, Lincoln Northeast 21
Millard North 49, Lincoln Southeast 28
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Bryan
Gretna East 35, Lincoln Northwest 7
Crete 30, Lincoln Pius X 26
Waverly 8, York 0
Nebraska City 35, Lincoln Christian 28
Auburn 17, Raymond Central 7
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Lincoln Lutheran 13
Malcolm at Tri County
Parkview Christian 26, Sterling 12
Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0
Bellevue West 70, Omaha South 7
Millard West 49, South Sioux City 0
Gretna 56, Bellevue East 0
Grand Island 49, Fremont 0
Kearney 35, North Platte 28
Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Benson 0
Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest
Elkhorn North at Omaha Westview
Plattsmouth 52, Beatrice 14
Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Skutt
Wahoo Neumann 28, Yutan 20
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Omaha Concordia 0
David City Aquinas 47, Louisville 12
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 18
Omaha Gross 15, Ralston 14
Platteview 21, Fort Calhoun 14
Wahoo 29, Columbus Lakeview 6
Falls City at Syracuse
EMF at Palmyra
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock
Meridian at Dorchester
Douglas County West at Schuyler