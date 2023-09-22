High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5

Thursday

Lincoln East 41, Columbus 14

Millard South 57, Lincoln North Star 10

Omaha North 20, Omaha Central 16

Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Burke 21

Friday

Lincoln High 22, Lincoln Northeast 21

Millard North 49, Lincoln Southeast 28

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Bryan

Gretna East 35, Lincoln Northwest 7

Crete 30, Lincoln Pius X 26

Waverly 8, York 0

Nebraska City 35, Lincoln Christian 28

Auburn 17, Raymond Central 7

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Lincoln Lutheran 13

Malcolm at Tri County

Parkview Christian 26, Sterling 12

Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0

Bellevue West 70, Omaha South 7

Millard West 49, South Sioux City 0

Gretna 56, Bellevue East 0

Grand Island 49, Fremont 0

Kearney 35, North Platte 28

Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Benson 0

Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest

Elkhorn North at Omaha Westview

Plattsmouth 52, Beatrice 14

Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7

Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Skutt

Wahoo Neumann 28, Yutan 20

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Omaha Concordia 0

David City Aquinas 47, Louisville 12

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 18

Omaha Gross 15, Ralston 14

Platteview 21, Fort Calhoun 14

Wahoo 29, Columbus Lakeview 6

Falls City at Syracuse

EMF at Palmyra

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock

Meridian at Dorchester

Douglas County West at Schuyler