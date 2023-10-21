KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

High School Football Scoreboard-Week 9

October 20, 2023 11:47PM CDT
Share
High School Football Scoreboard-Week 9
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA-Lincoln.

Thursday

Millard North 21, Lincoln Southwest 10

Omaha Westside 56, Lincoln Northeast 0

Bellevue West 49, Papillion-LaVista South 28

Bellevue East 69, Omaha South 0

Parkview Christian 53, Lewiston 21

 

Friday

Gretna 31, Lincoln East 14

Lincoln Southeast 49, South Sioux City 15

Norris 42, Lincoln Pius X 12

Lincoln North Star 38, Columbus 20

Waverly 47, Lincoln Northwest 0

Millard South 65, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Christian 48, Syracuse 42

Raymond Central 26, Falls City 21

Lincoln Lutheran 27, Milford 20

Malcolm 16, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Millard West 56, Omaha Bryan 21

Omaha Central 48, Omaha Burke 0

Grand Island 79, Omaha Northwest 6

Kearney 35, Norfolk 7

Papillion-LaVista 41, North Platte 0

Creighton Prep 46, Omaha Benson 0

Elkhorn South 10, Omaha North 0

Seward 35, Gretna East 31

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn North 35, Blair 7

Elkhorn 42, Omaha Westview 14

Omaha Skutt 35, Omaha Gross 21

Crete 42, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Plattsmouth 48, Ralston 7

Bennington 76, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 7

Auburn 34, Nebraska City 32

Douglas County West 46, Arlington 12

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Platteview 21

Wahoo 54, Schuyler 0

Louisville 24, David City 7

Wahoo Neumann 12, David City Aquinas 0

Tri County 61, Centennial 14

Meridian 41, Sterling 28

Pawnee City 52, Dorchester 25

Lincoln News