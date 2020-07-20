High School Sports To Go On As Scheduled
The Nebraska School Activities Association issued a statement Monday saying that it is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball are set to begin August 10th. Concern has been raised throughout the Corona Virus pandemic about whether fall sports would proceed
The statement reads: “The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.”
The NSAA issued the following recommendations to schools:
- keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams
- wear masks when not in competition
- keep groups small and attendance recorded
- wash your hands regularly
- disinfect equipment regularly
- stay home if you don’t feel well
- stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19
It concluded by saying “our ultimate goal is to return to school to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our students.”