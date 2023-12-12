High Speed Chase Through Lincoln Area Ends with Cass County Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–One person was arrested following a high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon that went through Lincoln and ended in Cass County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release to KFOR News that a State Trooper saw a car speeding over 100 mph along westbound Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit in north Lincoln and attempted a traffic stop. The driver took off and passed several vehicles along the shoulder before reaching the Milford interchange in eastern Seward County, exited and drive back eastbound on the Interstate.

The Patrol says their AirWing Unit was called in and followed the car that was going over 100 mph on the Interstate through Lincoln. It was shortly after 1pm when a trooper’s cruiser rammed the car, causing both vehicles to roll about two miles east of the Greenwood exit in Cass County.

The trooper was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries while the suspect refused medical treatment and was taken to the Lancaster County Jail with charges pending. I-80 in both directions between Greenwood and the Platte River was closed for about an hour to clean up the scene.