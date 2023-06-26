High-Speed Internet Is A Necessity, President Biden Says, Pledging All US Will Have Access By 2030

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity.”

To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country.

Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan.”

But he says access is not enough.

He says he’s working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.