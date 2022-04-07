High Winds Cause Driving Hazards

Lincoln, NE (April 7, 2022) A High Wind Warning and a blowing dust advisory made conditions less than ideal for drivers across much of Nebraska today.
Winds up to 65 miles per hour were clocked during the Noon Hour in Hastings. Northwest wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph were common throughout the eastern two thirds of the State.
The State Patrol reported that several semi trucks were blown off Interstate 80 in Central Nebraska during the day.
The wind advisory is scheduled to end at 9 P.M. Thursday. The Weather Service recommended that any driver encountering blowing dust that obscures vision pull off the highway at the next safe opportunity and wait for the conditions to pass.